A building surveyor has been jailed for swindling the National Trust out of more than £1 million through false invoices.

Roger Bryant, 73, of Coombe Close in Barnstaple, was convicted of 28 offences following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

His sons, James Bryant, 49, from Parracombe, Barnstaple and Scott Bryant, 38, of Church Close, Barnstaple, were also found guilty of two charges in relation to them knowing – or at least suspecting – the money generated for their own companies by their father was the proceeds of crime.

The three defendants appeared at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing on Friday 20 September.

Roger Bryant was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and his son, James, was handed a jail term of four years.

Scott was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for 18 months.

The judge described Roger Bryant’s criminality as “audacious and protracted”, adding that he had a position of trust within The Trust and was responsible for a budget of more than £500,000 per year.

Judge Burgess KC said that Roger Bryant actively abused his position and that his sons were complicit in the offending.

During the trial, a jury heard how Roger Bryant was employed by the National Trust as a building surveyor.

Whilst in this role he fraudulently submitted invoices to the Trust for building work on National Trust properties that was not completed.

Where some work did take place, it was not the work that had been agreed and was not up to standard.

Between January 2008 and October 2013 the National Trust believed it was paying two companies for work that had been completed.

It said payments were made to JR Contracting in most instances and SB Construction in others.

During this time period the Trust made 112 payments totalling £1,061,096.29 following invoices from JR Contracting.

The payments were made to one of two bank accounts, both controlled by James Bryant.

Between February 2011 and October 2013 the Trust made 36 payments totalling £64,208.57 after invoices from SB Construction.

The fraud was discovered in October 2013 when the National Trust was seeking to update its approach to procurement.

In a meeting with managers for the Arlington and North Devon area, JR Contracting was identified as the biggest supplier to the Trust in that area.

Neither of the general managers for either area had heard of them. When confronted, Roger Bryant said that JR Contracting existed and had done the work.

Following the discovery of the fraud, Roger Bryant attempted to pervert the course of justice by asking two people to lie and say they had witnessed works take place at various locations, when in fact they had not.

In a separate fraud against the National Trust in 2013, Roger Bryant submitted invoices in relation to a real contractor for work supposedly carried out on National Trust properties when the work had been carried out on Roger Bryant’s own property.

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Adam Bond said: "The sentences passed today by His Honour Judge Burgess KC reflect the severity of this fraud, especially when considered the victim is a much-loved and respected charitable organisation responsible for much of the country’s building and countryside heritage."

The National Trust said: “We are pleased with the outcome of the court case against Roger Bryant (a former National Trust Buildings Surveyor) and sons, following a lengthy and detailed investigation by Devon and Cornwall Police and the Crown Prosecution Service.

“We trust our staff to do their jobs efficiently and honestly which is vitally important to an organisation responsible for looking after many different places in such a wide geographical area.

“We have all been very shocked at the crimes committed by a trusted of member of staff."