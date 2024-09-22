Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country takes a tour around the historic hotel

An historic hotel in south Devon with links to the writer Agatha Christie has been taken off the market after its owner secured an extra £5 million to refurbish it.

Burgh Island, off the coast of Bigbury-on-Sea, is renowned as the inspiration for two murder mysteries, after the writer stayed in the Grade II-listed hotel there.

In its time, the art deco building has also hosted Winston Churchill and The Beatles.

The island and hotel were sold in 2018 for approximately £8.4million and four years later it won planning permissions for up to £10 million of development, including another 12 suites, a new restaurant, a bar and more staff accommodation.

The owners, Giles Fuchs and his sister Nicky bought into the hotel six years ago.

It was always the deal with the other investors that the property would be sold after five years.

But after one year on the market, and a sale that fell through, the pair have now secured new funding that means they can keep the hotel and take it into the future.

New windows and a new roof have already been put in and renewable energy heating including ground source and solar will take this historic hotel into the future.