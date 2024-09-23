An ultra-endurance athlete has set a new record for scaling 30 of Britain's tallest mountains, by summitting the ten highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales.

James Norbury, from Stroud in Gloucestershire, completed the 150km challenge in two days, 22 hours and 49 minutes between 16 and 18 September 2024.

Billed as the 30 Peak Challenge, the challenge saw Norbury ascend more than 12,000m of elevation, the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest one and a half times.

Mr Norbury said the challenge was a take on the classic national Three Peak Challenge, in which people attempt to summit Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Yr Wyddfa - the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales - in 24 hours.

"I was actually originally planning a three peaks challenge of sorts, but then I started thinking it was such a shame to go all the way to Scotland, the Lake District, and Snowdonia, and just do one mountain," Mr Norbury said.

He said he came up with the idea of the 30 Peak Challenge "to show people that there is so much more in the UK than just these three mountains," and hopes to inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

James Norbury summited the ten highest peaks in Scotland, Wales and England in less than three days. Credit: Columbia Europe

Mr Norbury said he has noticed Britain's three highest peaks becoming increasingly crowded recently and wanted to encourage people to "broaden their horizons."

"On top of Scafell Pike and Snowdon in particular there were so many people, but I don't think I saw a single person on the peak of any of the other mountains," he said.

"It just feels like such a shame because these areas are so incredible and beautiful, and I wanted to show off these spaces and get more people outside and enjoying the nature we have to offer in Britain."

James Norbury completed the challenge to raise money for Mountain Rescue. Credit: Columbia Europe

Mr Norbury said training for the challenge was a "mammoth effort" and he spent two-and-half months trekking up and down mountains to make sure he was physically and mentally prepared.

"The training was really tough, but it definitely paid off as my body was ready," he said. "I often find with these things that it's the training that requires the most amount of determination."

He added: "Often, there's this attitude that this stuff is hard and that it's got to be difficult."

"I'm not saying that this challenge wasn't difficult, but we all went into this challenge with a super positive attitude."

James Norbury said he wants to encourage others to explore more of Britain's mountains. Credit: British Columbia

The 31-year-old, who grew up in the Cotswolds, said he has always loved being outdoors and wants to encourages others to spend more time connecting with nature.

He said: "I do believe that cultivating and entertaining that connection with nature is really important for everybody, especially in the digital world we live in.

"I spent a lot of time as a child running around the fields, and the forests here, getting dirty knees, playing hide and seek and building dens which was great."

As well as inspiring others to explore Britain's lesser known mountains, Mr Norbury took on the challenge to raise money for Mountain Rescue teams in the UK, a group of volunteers who provide life saving assistance to rescue people in the outdoors.

Supported by his sponsors Columbia Europe, he has raised almost £1500 for the charity.