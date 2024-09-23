A major search operation for a diver missing off the coast of Cornwall has been called off, pending any new information.

Coastguard teams and search and rescue helicopters were called just east of St Anthony Head, near Falmouth, shortly after midday on Sunday 22 September.

They were helped by the RNLI and Devon and Cornwall Police. The search was called off at 9.30pm that night.

In a statement, HM Coastguard said: "Search and rescue helicopters were sent from Newquay, St Athan and Lee-on-Solent, as well as RNLI lifeboats from Falmouth and Lizard.

"Nearby vessels also supported the search."

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police added: "Police were contacted by Falmouth Coastguard in relation to a diver who had not resurfaced.

"Officers assisted in the search for the missing person.

"A Coastguard search was carried out supported by the RNLI, but it has since been called off.

"The diver’s next-of-kin has been made aware."