Meet Eric and Flo: The Labradors greeting visitors at Tewkesbury Abbey

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Louisa Britton has been to meet Eric and Flo

Two Black Labradors have been named 'Assistant Vergers' at Tewkesbury Abbey.

Eric and Flo have been part of the meet and great team at the abbey since last October and people have been visiting from far and wide to see them.

Staff at the abbey say they help people feel at ease, and start conversations.

Hannah Barraclough, Assistant Vicar at Tewkesbury Abbey, said: "It's amazing to see visitors coming in and just noticing them as part of the team here.

"They're an amazing team of welcomers themselves. It's them who probably welcome most people before the humans actually say hello.

"It's really special for us to have them here and to show that we are an abbey and a church that is welcoming and inclusive. And the hospitality and generous welcome is a part of what we do."

Chris Skepper has spent many years training Eric and Flo. Credit: ITV News

Owner Chris Skepper, who has spent many years training them and works as a Head Verger at the abbey, said: "They're great help. They break down a lot of barriers for people.

"People come to the abbey almost a bit hesitant about what they will find, a bit daunted by what what they're going to get when they come through the door.

"And they come through the door and they see Eric and Flo and it puts a smile on their face. It breaks down so many barriers with people."

Chris said since they were appointed Assistant Vergers almost a year ago, people have been coming from all over the country and even as far as America and Australia to meet them.