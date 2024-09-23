Dan Norris has confirmed he will not be allowed to stand again as the West of England Combined Authority Mayor due to Labour Party rule changes.

Under proposals that have now been passed by the party's ruling body, an MP will no longer be able to occupy the role of a regional mayor at the same time.

Mr Norris has been a regional mayor since May 2021 and was recently elected as the MP for North East Somerset and Hanham, unseating the Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg.

He now represents North East Somerset and Hanham with a majority of more than 5,000 votes.

He previously told ITV West Country that there was "precedent in politics" for MPs to have a second job, specifically referring to MPs who are also Cabinet Ministers.

But the Labour Party wants to crack down on MPs with second jobs and says it is "committed to MPs focusing on being MPs".

At an event with Labour Mayors at the party's annual conference in Liverpool, the WECA Mayor said: "I need to say something. Because of rule changes the party has made, I will not be able to stand as metro mayor next year."

He added that he will support Labour's new candidate to "make sure Labour wins the next election" when it's held next May.

ITV understands that the Labour Party will start the process of selecting a candidate in a few weeks' time.