Protestors have blocked access to the defence electronics firm Elbit Systems and sprayed the road leading up to it with red paint.

It is the latest in a series of protests against the business' Filton base by the group Palestine Action.

The group claims the company is making weapons which are being sold to Israel.

Elbit Systems has said it does not supply weapons or military equipment to Israel.

In August, 10 people appeared in court charged with breaking into Elbit Systems' Patchway site in South Gloucestershire.

As part of the latest action on Monday 23 September, the group held banners reading "Free the Filton 10".

In a statement, a Palestine Action spokesperson said: “We refuse to allow a company profiting from the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza to continue operations on our streets.

"Despite the attempts to deter us, we are continuing our direct action campaign until Elbit is shut down for good."

Elbit Systems has been contacted for comment, but has previously said it does not supply weapons or military equipment to the Israeli Defence Forces or the Israeli Ministry of Defence.

Avon and Somerset Police has been contacted for comment.