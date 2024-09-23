Play Brightcove video

A Dorset tea company is celebrating its 40th birthday and 30 years of fair trading.

Clipper Tea, based in Beaminster, is now just a few miles from the house where the business was started in 1984.

They wanted to share their love of great tea with a promise of ethical sourcing and natural production.

It was founded by husband and wife, Mike and Lorraine Brehme in their kitchen.

The company gradually grew, leading to it being sold in the 2000s.

Today, the business still produces tea at its factory in Beaminster and retains an ethos of fair trade, having been involved with the Fairtrade Foundation for 30 years.

The company now has over 150 different Clipper products, sold in over 50 countries.

In 1994 the company became the UK’s first Fairtrade tea company and is now the world’s largest buyer of Fairtrade tea, supporting over 114,000 producers and their families around the globe.

Hayley Murgett, global head of marketing at Clipper, said: "Since we've been in partnership with them we've helped to raise over £6.8 million to go towards fair trade projects and help local communities really grow and establish vital healthcare, building schools and even provide an ambulance at one particular tea plantation."

Elena Fernández Lee, education campaigns manager at the Fairtrade Foundation, said: "This year we're celebrating 30 years of fair trade and we're urging everyone to 'be the change'.

"By buying Fairtrade we can ensure that farmers and workers across the world can build stronger and more resilient communities."