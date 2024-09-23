Three teenagers who contributed to a "general atmosphere of fear and disorder" during the Plymouth disorder have been sentenced for their involvement.

The boys, two aged 15 and one aged 17 pleaded guilty to violent disorder, after taking part in the far-right rally on Royal Parade on 5 August.

Each of the three boys, who cannot be named because of their ages, were handed 12-month referral orders, instead of a custodial sentence at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Monday 23 September.

The judge concluded the boys would benefit from intensive rehabilitation activities, with it being their first conviction.

In court, CCTV footage was played showing each of the boys' involvement, all three of them were caught throwing hard objects.

The first 15 year-old was shown throwing a large brick which hit a police officer's shield.

The second 15 year-old had been warned by his mother not to attend that evening. He ignored that advice and was seen throwing rocks at counter protestors.

Both showed remorse and apologised for their involvement.

The 17 year-old was at the disorder for three hours. Footage showed him throwing rocks and a drinks can -after which he laughed and "fist bumped" his friends.

Judge Smith said that despite their actions not resulting in injuries, the boys "contributed to a general atmosphere of fear and disorder that was racist and frightening to anyone who was there".

He added that across the country, adults who took part in the disorder have been sentenced to anywhere between one and three years in prison.

The judge added: "It was part of the wider national picture of civil unrest, fuelled by misinformation and racist sentiment".

By handing the three teenagers referral orders, the judge hoped it would help them "make better choices in the future".