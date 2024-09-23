A man who died from injuries following a knife attack in Bristol has been named a 25-year-old Kunta Ceesay.

Kunta died from his injuries following the incident on Stapleton Road on Friday 20 September.

The preliminary results of a forensic post-mortem examination found he sustained a stab wound to the chest.

Shakawan Siddiqi, 32, has been charged with murder as part of investigation into the death of a man in Bristol last week.

Siddiqi, of Wade Street in St Pauls, has been remanded into custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates Court later today (Monday 23 September).

Two women, aged 36 and 47, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.