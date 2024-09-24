A36 diversion changed after traffic chaos causes 'danger to villagers'

Authorities in Wiltshire, Bath and North East Somerset have acknowledged problems caused by vehicles avoiding official A36 diversion routes near Bath.

Residents living in Limpley Stoke have been warning of the dangers caused by the temporary closure of the A-road - with some calling it "an accident waiting to happen."

Lorries and coaches have since been filmed getting stuck down small roads in the village and blocking off pavements where children walk to school.

The A36 is still due to be closed until Spring 2025, but authorities have now made small changes to diversion plans- in the hope of easing congestion.

National Highways had said the repairs needed to be urgently undertaken due to crumbling foundations, meaning major structural re-enforcement and a new drainage system.

Wiltshire Council is now working closely with both Bath and North East Somerset Council (B&NES) and National Highways to ease traffic issues.

The official diversions as set out by National Highways - but local people drivers are finding their own shorter, and less safe, routes.

Cllr Richard Clewer, leader of Wiltshire Council, said: “We know that the closure of the A36 is causing traffic issues through Limpley Stoke and Bradford on Avon, and that’s why we’re working with both National Highways and B&NES on these changes to the local road network to improve the situation.

“However, it’s important to note that these solutions will not be perfect, and there still will be some disruption for the local people, as is the nature of any large-scale highways project.

“There have also been increases in traffic in other Wiltshire towns and villages, and where we can, we will work with National Highways on this, but there are no easy answers when a major road is closed, as the A36 currently is.”

Sean Walsh, route manager for National Highways, said: “We’re working closely with our local authority partners to manage the displaced traffic associated with our A36 closure, while seeking to keep the local road network safe and operable.

“We fully recognise and understand that these further measures are disruptive for some people, and we do empathise.

“These changes and any future modifications will improve safety in some of the most impacted localities and we appreciate people’s patience while we progress this challenging and essential scheme as quickly as possible.”

Residents think it's "an accident waiting to happen" Credit: ITV News

To help improve the situation, the following restrictions and changes to the road network will be introduced and remain in place for the duration of the A36 closure:

Lower Stoke, junction with the B3108: full closure southbound, except for emergency vehicles, buses and refuse vehicles.

All access into Limpley Stoke: 20mph speed limit.

Abbey Lane near Freshford, junction with the A36: 7.5T weight restriction; 13ft 4in (4.1m) height restriction; 20mph speed limit.

Ashes Lane, junction with the A36: 7.5T weight restriction; 13ft 4in (4.1m) height restriction; 20mph speed limit.

Midford Lane, junction with the A36: 6ft 6in (2m) width restriction.

Church Lane, junction with the A36: 7.5T weight restriction; 13ft 4in (4.1m) height restriction; 6ft 6in (2m) width restriction; 20mph speed limit.

Rosemary Lane: only access to Freshford from the east; 7.5T weight restriction; 13ft 4in (4.1m) height restriction; 6ft 6in (2m) width restriction; 20mph speed limit.

B3108: from junction with the A36 to the roundabout at the junction with Winsley Road, speed limits from 40mph to 30mph and 50mph to 40 mph.

B3108: Extra height restrictions to reduce the risk of bridge strikes on Winsley Hill.

A4 at Bathampton: Additional signage to increase adherence to the official diversion route and reduce displaced traffic going through Bradford on Avon.

More information on the closure, including diversion routes is available on the National Highways website.