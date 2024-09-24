Play Brightcove video

Business owners in Clevedon say they are losing money because the local authority is failing to clear flood water fast enough.

Several businesses in The Triangle say they have repeatedly had to close and turn customers away due to flooding caused by poor drainage.

After recent heavy rain, several shops had to temporarily shut their doors.

Daniel Adams, from Stationery House, said when he arrived at 8am the road was clear and it was persistently raining. However, very quickly the drain was blocked and the road started to flood.

"By 10am [the road] was completely underwater, up to our front door and by 11am it was in the shop."

He said passing traffic made things worse, creating a tidal wave.

"Even the sandbags we put down weren't stopping an onslaught of water. We lost over £150 worth of stock because the water was getting everywhere quicker than we could stop it.

"It is really sad because you're trying to make a go of it as an independent retailer."

Daniel said for years Wessex Water and North Somerset Council have argued over who is responsible for the drain problems that occur when there's heavy rain, but no progress is made.

"Every time it rains we're back to square one, dealing with these issues."

Stationery House had to close due to flood water. Credit: ITV News

Next door, The Signature Salon, had very similar problems.

Sharron Trotter, from the salon, said: "It was ankle deep. You couldn't see the edge of the pavement from the road. If the cars came too close and went too fast, the water actually came under the door and the doormat was floating with so much water.

"If we can't get the customers in, we can't keep the business going."

A North Somerset Council spokesperson said: “We’re aware of localised flooding at the Triangle in Clevedon, and we understand the impact this is having on the local community.

“We’ve designed drainage improvement works to help resolve this issue. We’re working closely with Wessex Water to progress this, as they maintain the sewers in North Somerset. We’re meeting with them again this week, and we hope to have positive updates to share soon.

“As a council, we’re responsible for maintaining all the gullies and drains on public land in North Somerset. We look after around 44,000 gullies on the public highway, as well as their connections to the drainage system along roads. Please report any road drainage problems to us online at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/drainage.”

A Wessex Water spokesperson said: “Drainage systems carrying floodwater are often interconnected so we’re working closely with North Somerset Council, who are responsible for highway drains, to help resolve the distressing issues for businesses at The Triangle and advise on how future flood risk can be managed.

“We’re working on schemes in Clevedon and beyond to separate surface water from sewers, while our next business plan proposes record investment on schemes to increase sewer capacity from 2025 – if approved by our regulators.”