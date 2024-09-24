A fire that broke out at a former social club in Plymouth is being treated as arson.

Emergency services were called to the Maritime Social Club on Saltash Road at around 9:45pm on Monday 23 September.

The road was closed whilst firefighters dealt with the incident and a police cordon remains in place

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire began in the basement of the four-storey building, with residents living in flats above.

Fire crews confirmed all occupants had left the property and no one was hurt.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said the fire is believed to have been started deliberately and enquiries are ongoing.

"Police were called at around 9.45pm on Monday 23 September following reports of a suspected arson at a former social club building on Saltash Road, Plymouth," they said.

"Fire attended and a road closure was put in place. The fire service made the scene safe allowing residents in the flats above to return to their homes.

"Nobody was hurt during the blaze. A scene guard remains in place while enquiries are ongoing."