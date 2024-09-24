Firefighters are tacking a large fire at a recycling centre near Exeter.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to Greendale Business Park just before 1:30am this morning (Tuesday 24 September) due to a fire in a large commercial unit containing recycling material.

Five fire engines are at the scene, which covers 1,200 square meters and has about 12 tonnes of mixed non-hazardous waste and 12 tonnes of cardboard, the emergency service said.

Crews are tackling the fire using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and compressed air foam systems.

Local residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke.

While crews are expected to remain at the scene for some time, the business park and surrounding roads are open as normal.

Updates to follow.