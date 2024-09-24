A man and woman have died following a single-vehicle crash on a street in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to Southgate Street in Redruth at around 1.20pm on Monday 23 September.

Both occupants of the vehicle died at the scene. Their next of kin has been informed.

The road was closed while investigations took place. It has since reopened.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance and patience whilst the road was closed and are now appealing for witnesses and information.

A spokesperson said: "If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 329 of 23 September."