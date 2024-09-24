A man was stabbed by a person believed to be riding an electric bike in Gloucester during a street fight.

It happened during the early hours of this morning on Monday 23 September.

Officers were called to a report of fight involving two groups of males on Cecil Road at around 2.15am.

One of the males, believed to be riding an electric bicycle, had smashed a window of a car and stabbed one of the men in the leg with a knife.

He was treated at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, and his injury is not believed to be serious.

Officers have been conducting house-to-house enquiries and are trawling CCTV as enquiries continue.

They are now appealing for anyone with information or who has ring doorbell footage which they believe to be relevant to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the police by completing this form and quoting incident 33 of 23 September.