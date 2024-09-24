A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison and a further four years on extended licence after being convicted of child sex offences.

Ben Haymes, previously of Bodmin and Bude, appeared at Truro Crown Court for sentence on Friday 20 September.

He previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a boy under 13 by touching, seven making indecent images of children charges, two counts of possessing extreme pornography, voyeurism, two possessing a prohibited images of a child charges and two counts of showing an indecent photograph.

Haymes was also made subject of a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The court heard how in July 2019 at an address in Bude, police executed a search warrant after receiving information an indecent image of a child had been uploaded to the internet by someone at the location.

A digital examination revealed that a folder linked to Haymes contained a number of indecent images of children.

In one clip Haymes could be seen touching the groin area of a child over clothing.

The video was sent to another male along with messages in which Haymes stated his sexual intentions for the child.

Examination of Haymes’ devices revealed hundreds of further indecent images, spanning all three categories, some of the Category C images featured another child known to Haymes, with Haymes again setting out his intentions for the child.

He also possessed extreme pornography showing sex acts involving his own dog.

Data extraction showed a number of secret recordings of boys using a toilet.

There were also further conversations in which Haymes stated his sexual preference for young children and animals.

Officers in the case DC Charlotte Norris said: “I welcome the sentence issued to Ben Haymes after a lengthy complex investigation.

“I praise the family of the victim for putting their faith in the police Investigation and acting with dignity throughout.

“Ben Haymes is a dangerous sex offender who was in possession of horrendous child abuse images of young children and spoke freely about his desires.

“I hope this case sends out a strong message to those committing child sex offences and viewing child abuse material that we will find them and bring them to justice.”

Devon and Cornwall Police urge any victims of child abuse, or those worried for the safety or wellbeing of a child to get in touch.

If someone is in immediate danger, call 999. In a non-emergency call 101 or there are a number of organisations offering support:

Contact the NSPCC to speak to a professional practitioner

Contact the children's social care team at your local council

Contact Fearless confidentially and anonymously.

If you’re a child, you could also speak to someone you trust, like a friend, a teacher or another adult.

If you’re a professional working with children, remember you have a responsibility to refer your concerns to Children’s Social Care through your local council.