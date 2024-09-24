An Exeter wheelchair athlete has made it to the halfway mark in her bid to set a world record.

Lexi Chambers had her leg amputated three years ago and experiences three chronic pain conditions, leading to over 20 surgeries

She was determined it wouldn't end her chances of taking part in sports and is now attempting to wheel 870 miles from John O’Groats to Lands End.

Lexi is attempting to complete the challenge in 35 days, which means she’s covering a marathon every day.

For the past three years, Lexi has dedicated herself to endurance events - raising vital funds for local charities.

This year she’s supporting the Aaron Lewis Foundation and The Exeter Chiefs Foundation - with the aim of providing access to sport and wellbeing for all.

A fervent admirer of rugby and inspired by the determination embedded in the women's game, Lexi will visit rugby clubs along her journey.

Lexi is wheeling a marathon a day. Credit: Lexi Chambers

The Rugby Relay, passing on a signed rugby ball from club to club, will connect grassroots and professional clubs nationwide.

This symbolises the inclusivity ingrained within the rugby family and emphasises the importance of unity and support.

She set off from John O’Groats on 27 August, hopes to achieve her fifth world record when she arrives at Land’s End on 10 October. At the weekend she passed through the north west.

Speaking on Monday 23 September, at the end of the 28th day, she said: “Everyday is rolling into one, to be honest. What a day it was today - it was really tough. Completely soaked from head to toe, everything was drenched.

“The hills just went on and on, it was really tough.”

Lexi said she’s seen a really positive response from passers-by, including people getting out of their cars and clapping, and donations flooding in.

“Another day tomorrow, and fingers crossed for no rain!”

This gives you an idea of what Lexi's journey looks like (footage from Lexi Chambers and PPA Sports Content)

Speaking before the challenge, Lexi said: “I had to change my expectations and dreams, and adapt and overcome perceived barriers to sport.

"Since then I have dedicated my time to completing endurance events to assist with charity fundraising, and raise awareness of the fact that you can achieve what you can with what you have.

“I didn't have access to a sports wheelchair, and in this economic climate, not many people do.

"So I want to show people that you don't need one to engage in sport. You can still be fit and active using the kit which you do have access to.

“My goal is to inspire by demonstrating that despite adversity, achieving dreams is possible.”

She has already broken world records for the fastest half and full marathons using a non-sport wheelchair.

In August 2023 Lexi wheeled non-stop around an athletics track for 12 hours, again gaining her 4th world record and raising more money for charity.

If she completes her journey to Lands End, that would be her 5th world record.

She is due to reach the West Country clubs at the end of September.