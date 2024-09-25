Play Brightcove video

Avon and Somerset Police are hoping to identify this man after cash was stolen from a shop in Weston-super-Mare.

According to Avon and Somerset police it happened between 11pm and 1am on Wednesday 21 August.

An unknown man forced entry into a shop in High Street and made off with a quantity of cash.

The man in the footage is described as white, of average build, aged between 35 and 45 years old, with short dark hair and glasses.

He was wearing a turquoise zip-up hooded top, beige chinos, brown shoes and carrying a cloth bag.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information which could assist their enquiries should get in touch.