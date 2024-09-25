The family of a couple who both died in a crash in Cornwall have paid tribute to them.

Michael ‘Mick’ Page and Elizabeth Gillian Page, also known as Gill, died at the scene of a single vehicle crash on Southgate Street in Redruth on Monday 23 September.

The couple, who lived locally, were married for 55 years. Their family say they "stood by each other through thick and thin."

In a tribute, their family said: “Mick and Gill were loved, admired and respected by so many; family, friends and neighbours.

“Gill, a devoted wife with a huge and unceasing sense of duty and caring towards her husband Mick.

“Mick trained as a mechanical engineer with British Rail and before his retirement was working at RNAS Culdrose Helston.

"Everyone loved being around him because of his innate and persistent sense of humour.

“They were proud of their son Tristan's achievements and his dear family. They were loved by so many and will both be sorely missed”.

The road was closed while an investigation took place. Devon and Cornwall Police is still appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting log number 329 of 23 September.