Four charged with murder of missing Yeovil man

Four men have been charged with the murder of a Yeovil man who has been missing for a month.

Michael Wheeler, 37, has not been seen or heard from since Saturday 24 August, police say.

A number of police searches that followed led officers to believe Mr Wheeler may have come to serious harm. Although he has not yet been found.

David Garland, 39, and Jack Rance, 28, both of no fixed abode, are charged with murder along with Mark Roberts, 38, and Reuben Clare, 18, both of Yeovil.

They have all appeared Yeovil Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 25 September, and been remanded in custody ahead of another appearance at Bristol Crown Court.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police described this development as "devastating news" for Mr Wheeler's family.

They added that they are being support by specialist officers.

Another three people have been arrested in connection with Mr Wheeler's disappearance. Two of them have been bailed.

"Enquiries to find Michael Wheeler continue and detectives still want to hear from anyone with information which could help", the spokesperson added.

"Please call 101 and quote reference number 5224244891."