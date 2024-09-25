The family of a student who took her own life after failings by the University of Bristol have welcomed new guidance calling on universities to ensure they make reasonable adjustments for disabled attendees.

Natasha Abrahart, who was from Nottinghamshire, was a physics student with chronic anxiety.

She was found dead in her flat in April 2018, just hours before she was due to take part in a group presentation in front of more than 40 students in a large lecture hall.

In 2022, a judge ruled the university had discriminated against Ms Abrahart by failing to accommodate her mental health disability, and make "reasonable adjustments."

The 20-year-old had been suffering from chronic social anxiety disorder. Credit: Family handout

Judge Alex Ralton also found that the university had treated her unfavourably because of the consequences of her disability.

The University of Bristol appealed this ruling on the basis that the judge was wrong to find that it knew, or should have known, enough about Ms Abrahart's condition to make exceptions.

But in February 2024, the High Court upheld the judge's decision that the university had failed to make "reasonable adjustments" for Ms Abrahart.

The university’s vice chancellor and president, Professor Evelyn Welch, at the time said that the appeal had been made in order to "seek clarity" for the sector when staff do not know a student has a disability, or when it has yet to be diagnosed”.

The new guidance now published by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) sets out what higher education providers must do to ensure compliance with equality law relating to disability.

The guidance states that:

Universities should take steps to identify students who are struggling and might need reasonable adjustments, even if the students have not come forward voluntarily.

Universities should be willing to make reasonable adjustments for students at any point, even if they do not have a diagnosed disability that

Staff must be trained on how to recognise mental health crises and how to support students

Staff should make reasonable adjustments for disabled students even if the student has not been seen by the Disability Service.

A spokesperson for the EHRC said: “Our new guidance, available to the public but issued directly to higher education institutions and staff, establishes what universities must do to comply with equality law.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to the Abrahart family for contributing to the guidance, and for the hard work they continue to do to make higher education a fairer place for disabled students.”

Natasha Abrahart with her parents Dr Robert and Margaret Abrahart Credit: Family handout

Ms Abrahart’s parents, Dr Robert and Margaret Abrahart, who contributed to the guidance welcomed it.

They said the guidance now “clarifies universities' obligations under the Equality Act”.

They said: “Universities often misunderstand reasonable adjustments, treating students as if they’re trying to exploit the system rather than addressing their genuine needs. This ignorance and resistance to change can have serious consequences, such as the tragic loss of our daughter.

“The sector has repeatedly ignored the core principles of the Equality Act and, even now, is only aiming to meet the barest minimum required by law – mainly to avoid liability rather than to do what is right.

“True leadership means going beyond just following the rules. It involves actively seeking out and adopting best practices and showing a real commitment to understanding and meeting the diverse needs of all students.

“This new guidance clarifies universities’ obligations under the Equality Act. It’s essential that institutions address these concerns, overcome outdated attitudes, and implement reasonable adjustments effectively and promptly to support all students and prevent further discrimination.”

The commission said universities will be expected to consider and implement the guidance ahead of the new academic year in order to remain compliant with the Equality Act 2010.

