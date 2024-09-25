A family tourist attraction in Cornwall has announced its sudden closure, despite a record summer season.

The owners of Dairyland Farm Park in Newquay said the challenges of covid and increases in operating costs had resulted in a loss they could not "continue to support".

In a statement on Facebook, thanking those who have supported the park, Dairyland said it will be open for a final week during the October half term.

Visitors have also been assured that all of the park's animals will be found loving new homes.

In a statement, Dairyland added said: "Since Purchasing the park in 2019 the team have strived to make the park economically viable, and despite two record seasons in a row under new management, the challenges of Covid and the ongoing increase in operating costs have resulted in the park making a significant financial loss every year which we cannot continue to support.

"We will find all of our animals’ new homes where they will be loved and treasured, as they have been at Dairyland .

"The park will be open for one final week in October for Halloween, after which we will be closing the park for the last time at 5pm on Sunday 3rd November.

"During October the Bullpen (soft play) will be open Friday (12pm-5pm) and Sat-Sun (10am-5pm), The park will close September 29th as we begin our Halloween Preparations.

"We ask that all members bare with us whilst we sort bits out, more information will become available in the next few days.

"We are so very grateful for the support and kindness given to Dairyland over the years, and we know how much of a loss this will be for everyone who has grown up with Dairyland in their childhood. "