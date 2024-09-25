Play Brightcove video

A theatre group in Swindon for refugees and asylum seekers is helping people create a new life.

The Folio Theatre Company is a female-led organisation in the town that focuses on engaging with under-represented groups.

They’ve been working with The Harbour Project - which was set up to help support refugees and asylum seekers trying to build a new life in the town.

Through group workshops, members are improving their confidence, breaking down language barriers, and building much-needed support systems.

Mia Sullivan, from The Harbour Project, said: "We recognise that being in the asylum process is an incredibly stressful and isolating process so if we can just give an hour for the women to have some time for themselves, bring that level of joy to people, it is very special.

“A lot of our sessions do end up in dancing because it's that communal language, isn't it? If you don't know how to speak English or you don't know how to communicate with someone else, it's dance, it's movement, it's smiling and laughing which helps you connect to people.

"I like it because they are like family to me" Credit: ITV News

“And I think that's what we do here as a group. We try to create these connections and create this community."

Promise Ambrose came to the UK from Nigeria 10 years ago and is working as a carer.

She says these sessions have given her respite from the stresses of day to day life.

Promise said: "I like it because they are like family to me and when I come, you forget about your pain and your stress and you are in an environment where people care about you and everything."

Liz Vogler, from the Folio Theatre Company, said: "With this group we've got women who've experienced potentially significant trauma, they are extremely marginalised in this community, and when we started working with them.

There's lots of different activities that happen here but one of the first comments we got was 'I didn't know that person's name.'

“Bringing people together and just saying people's names, doing an activity together when possibly they don't speak the same language but we try to do things that are non-verbal, then the idea that they can leave and see someone when they're walking around Swindon that they can wave at is amazing."

However, like many other charities, they are feeling the pressure financially.

Lizzie Stables, from the Folio Theatre Company, said: "Funding is the main challenge.

"This project has been supported by a number of local and national funding bodies but currently this is our last session and we're fundraising to come back.

"We want to keep doing it and we see the benefits and we feel so connected now to the women and they to us."