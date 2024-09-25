Two people arrested after woman dies following suspected cosmetic procedure

A woman in her thirties has died in Gloucester after becoming unwell following a suspected cosmetic procedure.

33-year-old Alice Webb became unwell after having the procedure, reported to be a Brazilian bum lift, on Monday 23 September.

Avon and Somerset Police said she was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment, but d ied in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Her next of kin and the coroner are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.

Avon and Somerset Police said two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with her death.

A n investigation led by the Major Crime Investigation Team is ongoing, the force added.

