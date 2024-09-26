Police have released CCTV images of four men they would like to speak to after the fatal stabbing of a woman in Gloucester last month.

Officers were called to the junction of Paul Street and Tarrington Road in Tredworth at around 1.45am on Tuesday 27 August.

They had received a report that a woman had sustained suspected stab wounds. Zanele Sibanda, 28, died at the scene.

Officers have now issued CCTV images of four men they would like to speak to who were in the area around the time of the incident. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

A man in his 30s from Gloucester was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder.

A fifth man, who officers believe may have witnessed the attack, is described as being white and of a slim build with a bald head. He was wearing a black tracksuit and jacket.

It is believed the five men may have spoken to police as well as other people around the time of the incident. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Usher, who is leading the investigation, said: "A man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Zanele Sibanda, however we are still very keen to identify the five potential witnesses.

"They were in or near Tarrington Road around the time of the incident and we believe they may have crucial information that could help with our investigation.

Police have said they are not treating these people as suspects. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

"I would like to stress that we are not treating these people as suspects. If you are one of the people pictured, I would urge you to contact us so that we can identify you, even if you have already spoken to police and provided your details or information.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may recognise the men in the images, or who may have seen or heard anything around the time of the incident."

Anyone with information or anyone who knows the men pictured are asked to contact police via an online form, quoting incident 24 of 27 August.