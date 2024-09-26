Play Brightcove video

ITV News catches up with the artist who created the Willow Man as it faces an uncertain future

The future of the Willow Man in Somerset hangs in the balance after Somerset Council ruled out funding a £1million rebuild.

Willow has historically been a key raw material produced in Somerset and the sculpture has become a familiar sight to those travelling up and down the M5.

It was created in 2000 by artist Serena de la Hey and sits not far from junction 23 of the motorway, near Bridgwater.

But the sculpture has fallen into a serious state of disrepair - and it would cost around £1million to restore it and make it a permanent feature for years to come.

Artist Serena de la Hey with her completed Willow Man, which is 40ft high.

It is not the first time work has been needed on the Willow Man. It was targeted by arsonists in 2001 and had to be rebuilt, and has undergone regular repair work over the years.

A report funded by National Highways was commissioned by Somerset Council to look at its future.

Council leader Bill Revans said the report, which looked into the popularity of the sculpture, has left them with a difficult decision to make.

"The Willow Man is much loved - about 80% of people want to keep it," he said.

"I remember it being built around the time my youngest son was born, so it is something families love and it's seen as an iconic symbol by the motorway.

"The reality is it's made out of willow, willow's a natural material, it decays - we cannot see this as a long-term project, it was never seen as a long-term project."

The willow has decayed over the years, leaving little of the original structure left. Credit: ITV News

The report has suggested that the Willow Man could be rebuilt out of steel to give it a much longer-term future.

However, Cllr Revans said it will be impossible for the council to fund that.

"That would cost around £1million and Somerset Council doesn't have £1million to spend on this project, unfortunately," he said.

"We would be happy for someone to take this on and we would give them every assistance."

Speaking to ITV News, Serena said: “I understand the difficulties of the council but I feel that we have some wonderful framework now to build on."

She added: "It’s just a matter of determination and a little bit of vision to rebuild the Willow Man.

“I’ve had it as a part of my life for 25 plus years, so for me it’s really important that we resolve it and move to whatever the next stage may be.”

She also spoke of the "amazing connection" people have with the Willow Man.

“It’s a public artwork," she said.

"I’ve had emails, I’ve got songs, I’ve had poems - this is 25 years of people’s lives going up and down the motorway and that in itself is humbling but also quite inspiring.

“I do think that public art does have a place. Look at the effect of something like the Angel of the North.”