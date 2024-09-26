A man from Plymouth who strangled a former partner after their relationship ended been jailed.

Lee Blatchford, 50, appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on 24 September and pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, perverting the course of justice, assault by beating and two intentional strangulation charges.

He was sentenced to 35 months in prison and a restraining order was put in place to protect the victim.

The court heard how within six months of Blatchford's relationship he became increasingly paranoid and controlling, as well as physically violent.

His victim was prevented from speaking to her children and was often locked in the house. Her bank card was also taken and Blatchford withdrew her money, leaving her in debt.

She was required to keep her phone in Blatchford’s view and allow him to examine her messages.

On one occasion the victim stood up to Blatchford so he took an overdose in front of her, the court heard.

After the relationship ended in March 2024, the victim went to Blatchford’s house to collect her belongings. When she tried to leave, Blatchford began being threatening and abusive.

When the victim arrived back at her home, Blatchford strangled her until the point she struggled to breathe.

She and her daughter were eventually able to get Blatchford out of the property and close the door.

In breach of his bail on 31 March 2024 , Blatchford also waited outside the victim’s property until she got home. He invited her to his property, to which she agreed, and provided her with crack cocaine to convince her to stay.

The victim repeatedly asked to go home and when she started collecting her belongings, Blatchford became abusive, lay on top of her and strangled her.

He then strangled her a second time, dragging her back into the property whenever she tried to leave. He eventually allowed her to leave the following morning.

Blatchford also made several calls from prison in which he asked others to contact the victim in an effort to make her drop the case.

Following the hearing, Domestic violence inspector for Plymouth Christopher Kinski said: “This sentence shows the commitment we have in bringing domestic violence offenders to justice.

"As a force domestic abuse and violence against women is a priority, and our domestic abuse investigation teams will work tirelessly to ensure all cases are investigated fully.

“We would like to thank the victim in this case for the bravery she has shown in disclosing the abuse she has suffered and hopefully this sentence will allow her to be able move forward in her life.

“This investigation was supported by our partners who assist the police in supporting victims of domestic abuse throughout the investigation process, court and after.

"Our collaborative work with the Crown Prosecution Service and Plymouth City Council will continue as we continue to strive for a safer city.

“I hope this sends out a clear message to the public that domestic violence will not be tolerated in our city. If an offence of domestic abuse is reported to the police, we will investigate these offences fully and ensure those perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.

"If you are a victim of domestic violence, the police and our partners are here to help and support you and please refer to our website for our helplines.”