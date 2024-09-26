A Somerset police officer has been charged with rape, sexual assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.

Stephen Phipps, 43, of Avon and Somerset Police, will appear before Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 26 September.

An investigation was launched into Phipps in February 2023 after an incident was reported by the alleged victim, the force added.

The officer was arrested and immediately suspended from duty while the investigation was carried out.

Phipps, who is based in Bridgwater, was not on duty at the time the alleged offences took place.

Senior investigating officer DCI Richard Marsh said: “We would like to reassure the public that, since the allegations came to light, detectives from our investigation team, with oversight from the Operation Bluestone team, who specialise in handling rape and serious sexual offence cases, have carried out a thorough investigation, culminating in a case file being presented to the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Due to the seriousness of the allegations, a referral was also made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which said the circumstances were suitable for local investigation by Avon and Somerset Police.

“In addition to the criminal investigation, our Professional Standards Department is carrying out a parallel investigation into potential breaches of standards of professional behaviour.

“It is important that every defendant is given the right to a fair trial and, therefore, we would urge all members of the public to avoid the publication of any material or commentary which could prejudice the forthcoming legal proceedings.”