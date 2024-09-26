A trumpeter from Somerset has delighted tourists by playing on top of an active volcano in Portugal.

During his visit to the country, Luís Martelo taught a three-day masterclass to trumpeters and held a concert at the Madalena Auditorium accompanied by the Lira Madalense Philharmonic.

To finish off his trip, Luís made his way to the island's highest point - active volcano Pico Mountain - where he played for other tourists who braved the 2,351 metre climb.

Luís' tour of the island was for the island's female dance group Corpo em Movimento, which is raising funds to participate in the dance world championship in America.

Luís, from Taunton, told ITV West Country: "The climbing was probably the hardest thing I've ever done. It was more than three hours with the instrument on my back.

Luis Martelo and climbers at the top of Pico Mountain Credit: Luis Martelo

"If someone falls, not even a rescue helicopter will go up, unless it really has to. But when you get up there it's incredible.

"You can see all of the island - it was a very clear day when we went. Crazy beautiful. It felt like a movie.

"There were people from all over the world watching me perform. They were all very emotional because it's a very tough climb.

"Sharing a minute of music together was magical and we stopped to take pictures too.

"The volcano was also sending some smoke out so we could put our hands on the stones and it was very hot."

Speaking of the money raised, Luís said: "The dance group will now go to America because of the money raised. Now they're only a little bit short of funds- but they will still go.

"I hope they win it!"