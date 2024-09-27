A 15-year-old boy remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of rape.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they were called to a report of a rape in Exeter city centre in the early hours of Thursday 26 September.

A police cordon was put in place along Catherine Street, close to Drakes Coffee House, but has since been removed.

A police spokesperson said: "A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody at this time.

"The victim is being support by specially trained officers as enquiries continue."