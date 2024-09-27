A man is in hospital after suffering suspected a stab wound in Bristol.

Police were called to a property on Jamaica Street to reports of a serious assault at around 7.50am on Friday 27 September.

An injured man was then taken to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "We have been carrying our tours of the area and are continuing to conduct enquiries to identify those responsible.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5224255062", they added.