Two men have been found guilty of an attack on an NHS worker from Bristol who was hit by a car while walking home from his shift four years ago.

Phillips Adams, 26, Patrick James, Jordan McCarthy, both 22, and Daniel Whereatt, 51, had all denied conspiring to inflict grievous bodily harm to 25-year-old Katungua Tjitendero; an aspiring rapper known to many as K-Dogg.

Adam and James were both found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, while McCarthy and Whereatt were acquitted.

Mr Tjitendero, 25, was hit by a blue Honda Accord while walking home from his shift at Southmead Hospital in July 2020.

As he lay on the floor, he heard two men running away and one of them said the “n-word”, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Patrick James (L) and Phillip Adams have both been found guilty of the attack on K-Dogg. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A car mounted the pavement on nearby Monks Park Avenue, crashing into him, causing him significant injuries.

The jury heard Mr Tjitendero suffered a fractured fibula, fractured nose and lacerations to his head and both shins and required surgery.

In a video interview recorded by police the day after the attack, a visibly injured Mr Tjitendero described how his head hit the windscreen of the blue Honda Accord car.

The musician, from Bristol, said he had been looking at music videos on his phone and wearing headphones when he was suddenly “hit by a car”.

In the police interview, Mr Tjitendero told officers: “At first, I just thought it was some sort of crash.

The damage caused to the vehicle which struck K-Dogg. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

“Then when they got out and said what they said… It is just two white kids and then they do that and say the n-word and run off. I was just like wow.

“I definitely heard the n-word. I can’t really remember what they looked like, I just remember two white males.

“They just got out of the car. As soon as they hit me, they left the car and ran off.”

Eyewitness Alison Adams told how she saw the car take a “sharp turn to the right and aim straight into where the houses were”.

She described how the two men who ran from the vehicle had their hoods pulled up, with one wearing a “Scream” type mask, and the other with a scarf over his face.

“By that time, I realised someone had been hit by the car going into the wall,” she added.

Anjali Gohil, prosecuting, said James and Adams were inside the Honda travelling around the Southmead area “looking” for Mr Tjitendero.

A scientific examination of the car afterwards found Adams’s DNA on the inflated driver’s airbag, and James’s DNA on the front passenger window, Miss Gohil said.

K-Dogg was left with a broken leg, nose and cheekbone.

Two other men, Jordan McCarthy, 22, and Daniel Whereatt, 51, who were accused of being in a nearby getaway car, were acquitted of conspiring to inflict grievous bodily harm.

James was also convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a similar incident 10 days earlier in Avonmouth in which a Ford C-Max mounted the pavement and knocked a cyclist, Julian Ford, off his bike.

Mr Ford suffered a rib fracture, a haemothorax, a lung injury and blood in his chest.

The offence only came to light after James was arrested in connection with the attack on Mr Tjitendero and a video was recovered from his mobile phone which showed a car mounting the pavement and hitting a cyclist.

James, of Lawrence Weston, Bristol, and Adams, of Southmead, Bristol, who was absent for the trial, will be sentenced on Monday.