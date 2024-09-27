The M5 motorway in South Gloucestershire is closed in both directions due to severe flooding.

Fire crews were called in the early hours of Friday 27 September to help rescue drivers from their cars.

The road is closed northbound between junctions 16 and 14, with the southbound carriageway closed between junction 14 and 15.

8am update - Severe delays for drivers

There are delays of 20 mins and approximately two miles of congestion on the southbound carriageway.

There are currently delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic on the northbound carriageway.

National Highways officers, police, and the fire and rescue service are at the scene and are working to clear the road as soon as possible.

The M5 northbound between junctions J17 and J16 Credit: National Highways

Drivers rescued from their cars after hitting floodwater

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called in the early hours of Friday 27 September to help National Highways officers rescue drivers from their cars.

By 7am, at least three vehicles remained on the carriageway - either in or near the floodwater.

Drivers were rescued from their cars in the early hours of Friday 27 September Credit: GMB

A diversion route is in place - details below

Northbound traffic is diverted to follow the solid triangle symbol. Drivers should exit the M5 at J16 onto the A38 and follow to re-join the M5 at J14.

Southbound traffic is to follow the solid circle symbol. Drivers should exit the M5 at J14 and at the end of the slip road turn right onto the B4509 westbound.

At the junction with the A38 turn left onto the A38 southbound, towards Bristol.

Continue on the A38 for approximately eight miles to Almondsbury Roundabout/M5 J16. Take the third exit to rejoin the M5 southbound.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.