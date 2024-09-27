Rapist who now identifies as a woman sent to men's prison for 6.5 years

A rapist who now identifies as a woman has been sentenced to six and a half years in a male prison.

Lexi Secker, 35, was previously found guilty of raping a woman while living as a man.

A four-day trial in June heard Secker and the victim had been on a night out before the attack in Blunsdon, Wiltshire in April 2023.

During Secker's sentencing hearing at Swindon Crown Court on Friday 27 September, Judge Jason Taylor KC said the victim was "significantly" affected by alcohol.

" I am sure you hatched a plan to be alone with her," Judge Taylor said.

"You suggested you take her for a walk under the pretence of sobering up. You took her to a secluded spot in the woods."

He described how the defendant was "focused" on "sexual gratification" when the attack took place.

During the trial, Secker claimed the incident was consensual intercourse initiated by the victim.

Swindon Crown Court Credit: ITV West Country

Judge Taylor told Secker: “You now identify as a woman and are attracted to men.

“At the time of this offence, you were a man. You identified as a man and you were, on the evidence, clearly attracted to women.

“You were able to exercise judgment, make rational choices and understood the nature and consequences of your actions.

“You were not disinhibited at the time by your conditions. There is no evidence they were as present and compelling as they are now.”

The judge said he was sentencing Secker “with regard to how difficult a prison sentence in a male institution will be for you”.

The court heard Secker, of Lowbourne, near Melksham in Wiltshire, has depression and gender dysphoria and requires psychological and medical treatment.

Secker has been subjected to numerous assaults while being held at a male prison, it was alleged.

Secker, who appeared via video link from HMP Bristol, wept as a six and a half year jail term was passed. Secker will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

Wiltshire Police previously said Secker was living as a man when the attack took place but was tried as a woman at Swindon Crown Court.

The force confirmed that the rape was recorded as being committed by a man.

It is understood that the sex of a defendant recorded by the police is used throughout the stages of the criminal justice system.

This means the sex first recorded by police will mirror what is on court records and in criminal justice data relating to charges, offences and convictions.

Ahead of the sentencing hearing, the name Alexander Secker was on Swindon Crown Court’s list for the case.

However, at the beginning of proceedings the court clerk asked whether the defendant was “Lexi Secker”, to which the reply was “yes”.

Barristers and the judge referred to the defendant as “Ms Secker” and “she” throughout the sentencing hearing.

However, in a victim personal statement, the woman raped by Secker used the name “Alex” to describe the defendant.

She said: “He took away my trust in people and myself. The assault consumed me with shame and fear.”

The woman, who attended court in person to see Secker sentenced, said she had experienced “unbearable anxiety, shame and fear” since the attack.

Detective Constable Corrina Wiltshire, of Wiltshire Police, said: “I would firstly like to thank our victim in this case who has been inspirational in the way they have handled things.

“I hope this sentence gives other victims the strength to come forward and help police seek justice for them.

“This case has taken a long time to get to this point, but I’m pleased to say the victim has trusted the police throughout and stayed with this despite the hurdles.

“They have such incredible strength and I hope it shows others that they can do this too.”