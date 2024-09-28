Play Brightcove video

Watch Devon athlete Tom Bridge jump off the 16th deck of the Virgin ship. Credit Red Bull

A Devon windsurfer has jumped off a cruise ship in the Mediterranean - wowing holidaymakers.

British kitesurfer and Red Bull athlete Tom Bridge from Exmouth, jumped off the 16th deck of the Virgin Voyages’ ‘Resilient Lady’.

As the ship anchored off the Greek island of Delos, holidaymakers were left stunned as the Bridge attempted the jump.

Following the challenge, he said: “It was probably the most terrifying thing I’ve done with a kite. We’d been on the ship to recce three times and had lots of looks over the edge. And every time we’ve gone ‘Oh God, it's high, isn't it?’

“Then, honestly, when I had the kite in my hands, and I put my feet in the straps, I didn't look down. It was just ‘go’. It just carried me, and next minute we’re on the water.

“It surprised me just how long I stayed in the air – I wasn’t expecting to go that far.”

“It was a brilliant experience and I’m extremely glad I’ve done it." Credit: Red Bull

Bridge travelled downwind around 200-300 metres to land.

He added: “It was a brilliant experience and I’m extremely glad I’ve done it, but I don’t think I’ll be coming back in a hurry to give it another go.”

Originally from Exmouth, 23-year-old Bridge has a longstanding family connection to kitesurfing, and to the founder of Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson.

Well-known for his love of the sport, in 2013, Branson and hundreds of kitesurfers broke a Guinness World Record for the largest parade of kitesurfers to complete a one-mile course. This included Tom and his family; at just 12-year-old, Tom was the youngest rider on the attempt.

Speaking about the challenge, Branson said: "You’ve got to be both incredibly skilled, and have a lot of nerve to attempt such a boost – what an amazing achievement!

“I love kitesurfing at my home on Necker Island, so Tom successfully jumping from deck 16 of Resilient Lady is an epic achievement.”