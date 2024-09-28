A man from Cornwall has been jailed for 25 years and must sign the Sex Offenders' Register for life after being convicted of rapes and sexual offences against five children.

Peter Bunney, 46, who was first investigated in 2006, appeared at Truro Crown Court on Friday 26 September.

A jury found him guilty of two indecent assaults on a child, five sexual assaults by penetration on a child under the age of 13, seven rapes of a child under 13 as well as a number of other offences.

During the trial, the court heard how Bunney was first investigated when two children reported that they had been touched sexually by him and were also forced to touch him sexually.

The allegation was investigated but there was insufficient evidence to proceed with a prosecution at the time.

In 2020 police were contacted by two parents reporting the historical rape of their daughter by Bunney. The victim spoke to officers and described how she was sexually abused a number of times.

Another female was then spoken to by police and disclosed an incident of sexual touching from Bunney when she was a child.

Officers then spoke to a third victim, who spoke of Bunney's indecent exposure when she was eight years old.

As a result of this investigation, the victims who had reported being abused by him in 2006 were approached and again provided an account of what had happened.

One of the girls revealed that Bunney raped her on several occasions.

Bunney's fourth victim was discovered in 2019. Bunney had disclosed an indecent child image on his phone during a police interview. He then named the child in question.

She was approached and disclosed that Bunney abused her in a swimming pool changing room.

Following further disclosure and investigation, Bunney was charged with two further offences of rape of a child under 13 and sexual assault by penetration.

He was then convicted of at trial.

Officer in the case DC Heather Tippett said: “I welcome the sentence issued today to Peter Bunney, after a four-year complex investigation.

“I have nothing but admiration for the victims in this case, as without their courage, strength, dignity and continued engagement throughout this investigation, we would not have been able to achieve this result.

“I hope this case demonstrates how seriously the police take this type of offending and sends a strong message to those committing such horrific offences against children, the result of which leaves a profound and lasting effect on its victims.”