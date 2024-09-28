A £4.5 million transformation of Plymouth’s Tinside Lido, part of the UK’s first national marine park, begins next week.

The Grade II listed site will be designed to attract new visitors, support youth work and community use and help generate income from events and conferences.

The work has been funded by grants from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Youth Investment Fund, Levelling Up Fund and Plymouth City Council.

It will have a multi-use space on the ground floor and a revamp of the single-storey building between the lido and Tinside Cove.

A renovated terrace will have a new public seating area and multi-purpose event space overlooking Plymouth Sound, billed by Plymouth City Council leader Cllr Tudor Evans as one the best views in the city. It should be completed by the spring.

The works will cost £4.5m. Credit: ITV News

Cllr Evans said: “Many will see Tinside Lido as the jewel in the crown of our national marine park and the renewal of this iconic building will breathe new life into Plymouth’s historic waterfront.

"This investment will create a modern, dynamic space that can be enjoyed by even more people, as well as truly celebrate the city’s relationship with the sea.”

Cllr Jemima Laing, deputy leader and cabinet member for children’s social care, culture and events, added: “This is an amazing opportunity to work with and support young people, increasing children and young people’s positive engagement in the city’s green and blue spaces.”

The marine park is a £22 million project set over five years, of which half is funded by the National Lottery.