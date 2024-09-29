There are plans for a new M&S in Weymouth which could create dozens of jobs.

The new building, at the Weymouth Gateway site will be double the size of the seafront M&S, which will close when its lease expires in 2027.

Sixty jobs from the town centre store will be switched to the new building, with an additional 45 jobs likely to be created.

It's not yet clear when the new multi-million pound store would open, but M&S says it will be ‘full-range’ joining other businesses, such as Aldi, B&M, Costa, Dunelm and McDonalds which are already operating from the Gateway Retail Park.

Dorset Council is expected to approve the planning application for the new store when its area planning committee meets on Thursday 3 October.

The joint application comes from LondonMetric Property and Avercet who say the new store, added to those already there, will enhance Weymouth as a shopping destination.

The existing site in Weymouth where the store would be built. Credit: LDRS

Chris Newns, Director of Avercet said: “We’re proud that our regeneration of the Weymouth Gateway site has already created some 340 new year-round jobs and work for around 50 local contractors.

"And now, by supporting M&S’s plans to expand its presence in Weymouth, we’re not only helping to generate even more jobs, but attract more visitors to the town and increase its share of regional retail spend.”

M&S announced last summer that it will leave its current St Mary St, Weymouth store when its lease expires in 2027, due to site constraints which make it unable to meet the needs of modern shoppers.

Its Dorchester South Street store closed some time ago with the site set to become a Premier inn.

With 3,886m2 of floorspace, the new store will be bigger than the old Dorchester store and the existing Weymouth branch, combined.

Matthew Hawke, Regional Manager for M&S, said: “It’s fantastic that plans are progressing for our brand-new store.

"Our planned multi-million-pound investment in Weymouth is not only a sign of our commitment to the town but to delivering the best possible store for our customers here.

“At more than twice the size of our current location, we’ll be able to offer the very best of M&S.

"That means more products, more innovation and more of that M&S magic we’re known for.

“With the opening coinciding with our lease end, all colleagues will be able to move over to the new store or other nearby stores if they choose and we’ll create 45 new local jobs.”

The planning application includes 234 additional parking spaces including 10 extra EV charging points and covered cycle racks, and associated infrastructure and landscaping.

In addition, there will be a financial contribution to support Dorset Council’s e-bike hire scheme.