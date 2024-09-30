An inquest has opened into the deaths of seven residents at a Devon care home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The residents, who were aged between 70 and 102, lived at the former Holmesley Care Home in Sidmouth, East Devon.

All of them died during the pandemic, between March and April 2021.

Area coroner for Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, Alison Longhorn, began by stating that the purpose of the hearing was to establish the cause and circumstances of the death.

She added that it was not her role to apportion blame.

The seven residents who died are:

Roy Gilliam, 96, who died 8 March 2021

Jean Hartley, 81, who died on 10 March 2021

Doris Lockett, 92, who died on 13 March 2021

Ronald Bampfylde, 92, who died on on 5 April 2021

Susan Skinner, 70, who died on 17 March 2021

Stanislawa Koch, 93, also 17 March 2021

William Wilkinson, 102, who died on 13 March 2021

The first patient mentioned was 102 year old William Wilkinson, a retired group RAF captain who had received his first Covid-19 vaccination and was due to get his second.

His son paid tribute to him, saying how he had survived being sunk twice on naval vessels during the Second World War.

The inquest heard Mr Wilksonson tested positive for Covid-19 on 3 March. By the 11 March, he was suffering from respiratory failure and he died in hospital in Exeter two days later.

Home Office pathologist Amanda Jeffrey concluded the principal cause of death was pneumonia while suffering from Covid-19.

Doris Lockett tested positive for the virus on 3 March, but the hearing heard she was not showing any respiratory symptoms in the following days.

In a statement, her daughter Myria Brown told the hearing that the manager had told her Ms Lockett was eating well.

On the 13 March, she was found struggling to breathe. An ambulance was called, but she died a few minutes later.

Dr Jeffrey outlined Ms Lockett's medical history, which included possible thrombosis in her legs.

She said her post mortem examination had found significant blood clots in the arteries around her lungs and that was the principal cause of death.

She added that it was impossible to know if the presence of Covid-19 had contributed to the cause of the blood clots, but recorded Covid-19 as a contributory factor, along with her immobility and advanced age.

The inquest continues.

