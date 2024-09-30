Truro City Councillor Steven Webb received a hero's welcome on Truro's Lemon Quay after making a gruelling 500-mile journey around the Duchy.The former Mayor completed the newly created 'Cornwall 500' road trip in his electric wheelchair, travelling up to 30 miles per day.

Steven says his faced a variety of Cornish weather over the three week journey.

He told ITV News: "It could be summer at 11 o'clock in the morning, and then winter by 1 o'clock. I'm sure I had 16 seasons in one day, and you just never know what to wear.

"I was getting sunburnt, I was getting drenched and I was freezing cold, all in the pace of a couple of hours."

Steven Webb completes his 500 mile challenge Credit: ITV News

In 1991 Steven broke his neck in a life-altering diving accident. At the time he was transported to a hospital by the first Cornwall Air Ambulance in service.

This fundraising challenge has been a way to say thank you. So far he has raised more than £7000 for the charity through a Just Giving fundraiser.Steven said: "Thirty three years ago they were instrumental in saving my life, and everywhere I go there's a story that someone's got that the air ambulance saved either them or one of their family or someone they knew."

Cornwall Air Ambulance CEO Tim Bunting said: "He's an inspiration. To have undergone the challenges he has, and to then announce he was going to do the Cornwall 500, and to make it is absolutely astonishing. He's just a force of nature.''The Cornwall 500 is a new route around Cornwall, designed so that anyone can do it in their own way.

A stop on the Cornwall 500 route Credit: Steven Webb

Steven explained: "While I can't walk the coastline, I can do the next best thing, use the nearest navigable roads to the coastline, visiting towns and villages all over Cornwall.

"Along the way, I'll be laying 50 plaques that tell the story of Cornwall, from its rich history and culture to personal experiences and storytelling.

He continued: "This journey isn't just about me. It's about creating a lasting impact. The Cornwall 500 is now a Community Interest Company that we'll use as a legacy event.

"People can do the Cornwall 500 in their own way and in their own time, much like a modern version of collecting stickers in a book."