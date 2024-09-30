Roads in Devon and Somerset have been impacted by flooding in the early hours of Monday 30 September.

It comes as a number of flood alerts and warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency.

Devon

A3052 Colyford is impassable in both directions due to flooding between B3172 (Axmouth turn-off) and B3161 Coly Road.

A358 Weycroft Bridge is impassable due to flooding near Lodge Lane.

Axminster Fire Station said a vehicle got stuck at Weycroft Bridge and the road was "impassable". It said Trafalgar Way was also closed due to flooding.

Crews from Axminster Fire Station attended multiple incidents in the early hours of Monday 30 September of vehicles stuck in floodwater.

A358 Chard Road blocked in both directions by floodwater from Second Avenue to Goldsmith Lane.

According to traffic monitoring site 'Inrix', a bus was reported to have got stuck in the flood water.

A spokesperson from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said:

"Fire control have received several 999 calls with people stuck in their vehicles in floodwater.

"Please don't risk driving through floodwater, especially when it is dark and you can't see the depth of the water."

The service have attended multiple incidents relating to vehicles in floodwater, no injuries have been reported.

Somerset

A358 has re-opened after earlier flooding between Stibbear Lane and Donyatt Hill.

Gloucestershire

B4014 in Tetbury has been closed due to a 'large' tree falling, one of a number of trees that fell during the night.

Dorset and Wiltshire

A spokesperson from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service posted on 'X' this morning:

"There is lots of surface flood water reported on the roads today, so please drive with extra care."

Updates to follow.