A "committed and enthusiastic" RNLI volunteer who was rescued by the charity has been awarded a special medal to celebrate more than 60 years of service.

Brian Cole started fundraising for the RNLI 65 years ago, after he fell off a cliff aged 17 and was rescued by RNLI volunteers.

Since then, the 82-year-old has also undertaken various voluntary roles for the charity, including giving talks as the Station Admin Officer for Exmouth RNLI.

To this day, the RNLI said he is a "valued member" of the Visits team and regularly gives tours of Exmouth RNLI lifeboat station.

Exmouth RNLI Coxswain Steve Hocking-Thompson, who presented Mr Cole with his long-service medal, said he is a "committed and enthusiastic RNLI volunteer and fundraiser".

"It is a fantastic achievement, and it has been a privilege for all of us to have him as part of our team," he added.

Brian Cole was presented his long-service medal by Exmouth RNLI Coxswain Steve Hocking-Thompson. Credit: RNLI / Maurice Chittock

Mr Cole was holidaying with friends in Brixham in 1959 when he fell 200 feet off a cliff after a rock gave way.

He was rescued from the rocks at the base of the cliff by RNLI Torbay's Inshore Lifeboat, before being transferred to the All Weather Lifeboat, which brought him into Brixham Quay where an ambulance was waiting to take him to hospital.

An operation revealed he had dented his skull, but there was no damage to his brain, and a few weeks later he had recovered enough to start his new job with the civil service in Bath.

Mr Cole said: "I was so grateful to the RNLI that, every year after that, I collected for the RNLI at work and began to give talks about my experience and the great work of the RNLI around Bath and later around Yeovil, when I moved there."

The RNLI saves lives at sea around the coasts of the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man, as well as on some inland waterways.

It has more than 5,700 volunteer lifeboat crew members at stations around the UK and Ireland, and another 4,000 volunteer shore crew members.