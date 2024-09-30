The Truro lottery winner using £13.5m jackpot for good deeds

Play Brightcove video

Peter Congdon says he enjoys using his lottery winnings to bring joy to other people, as ITV West Country's Jacqui Bird reports

A lottery winner who banked more than £13 million has said he enjoys using his good fortune to make other people's lives better.

Peter Congdon, from Truro, scooped £13.5 million pounds in May 2015 in a lottery rollover, changing his life forever.

As the National Lottery celebrates it's 30th anniversary, Mr Congdon has been telling ITV West Country how he has been spending his millions.

Like many big winners, the 76-year-old treated himself to a luxury car for his first purchase.

He bought a Bentley Continental, which he now uses to offer free rides to people in need including brides going to their weddings, teens going to prom or people facing the end of their lives in a hospice.

"When you see their face, that means a lot," he said. "That means more than money in a way."

The 76-year-old also used his winnings to donate £1.2 million to the Merlin Multiple Scleroris Centre, in St Austell, to fund a new hyrdrotherapy for the charity.

Mr Congdon said he made the donation in memory of his wife Rosemary, who had multiple scelerosis and died aged 56.

"We thought it would be something nice," he said. "And it's named after her. She was called Rose and her favourite flower was a primrose."

He added: "People come up to me in the street to say thank you, and that they have family members who have been using it who can't thank me enough."

Since winning the jackpot, Mr Congdon said he has continued to enter the lottery every week and has no plans to stop.

"I've not had a big win again, but I've had a few hundred quid here and there," he said.

"At the end of the day, you've got to be in it to win it."