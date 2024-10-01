Play Brightcove video

Pine martens have returned to the wild in the West Country for the first time in more than a century, conservationists have said.

In total, 15 pine martens were released at secret locations in Dartmoor in September as part of a project to establish a population back in the area.

The mammals, which are related to weasels and otters, went extinct in the South West more than 100 years ago due to habitat loss as well as hunting and trapping.

The release of the eight adult females and seven adult males is the first phase of a project to re-establish them, led by the charity Devon Wildlife Trust.

Conservation Manager, Ed Par Ferris, said: "These rare mammals need our help to return to their former homes in the South West, but we also need their help to bring back the natural balance of wildlife to our woodlands."

The pine martens were kept in soft-release pens to get them used to their surroundings before being released into the wild. Credit: Devon Wildlife Trust

The pine martens released on Dartmoor were brought down from Scotland, and were health checked by vets before being driven to their new Devon homes.

They arrived under cover of darkness, and were kept in soft-release pens for three days where they could acclimatise to their new surroundings before being allowed to run wild.

The 15 pine martens have all been fitted with radio collars to allow their movements to be tracked.

It is expected that the new animals will disperse to establish their own territories, with the hope the population will grow gradually in the region.

The scheme, supported by the National Lottery Heritage fund, will also see a similar release of pine martens in Exmoor during 2025, Devon Wildlife Trust said.

The wildlife trust is working on the project in partnership with seven conservation organisations: Dartmoor National Park Authority, Devon Wildlife Trust, Exmoor National Park Authority, Forestry England, National Trust, Somerset Wildlife Trust and Woodland Trust.