Rapist who called victim 'scum' and 'dog' jailed for 19 years

An "abhorrent" man who sexually abused a teenager and raped her as a woman has been handed a 19-year prison sentence.

Lee Sharp restrained his victim, spat in her face and repeatedly referred to her as things like "scum of the earth" saying nobody would want her.

On one occasion he sent her a message saying "you dog, you're going to die for this".

Sharp, who is 42 and of Easterly Terrace, Sticklepath, was found guilty of sexual activity with a child, coercive and controlling behaviour and rape following a trial in August 2024.

He was handed a 19-year prison term following a sentencing hearing at Exeter Crown Court on Monday 30 October.

The judge also sentenced him to six years on extended licence and granted a restraining order.

Lee Sharp was jailed for 19 years following a sentencing hearing at Exeter Crown Court. Credit: BPM Media

The court heard that Sharp had sexually abused the woman when she was a teenager —knowing that she was under the age of consent — and had told her to keep quiet about what had happened.

Sharp also raped the woman as an adult, and was physically and emotionally abusive towards her, the court was told.

Abusive m essages that Sharp had sent to her were shown in evidence.

Sharp denied the offences throughout the court process but was found guilty by a jury.

Investigating officer for Devon and Cornwall Police, Sergeant Tina Dalton, thanked the woman for the courage she showed working with police to bring Sharp to justice.

“Sharp abused her repeatedly and behaved in an abhorrent way," she said.

She added: “I hope that the outcome today will give others, who may have been victims of these types of crimes, the confidence to come forward and report it.

“No matter what time has passed, or the circumstances, we will listen, and you will be heard."