A new trial scheme will see some people charged more for their water in the summer but less in winter.

South West Water (SWW) has selected 3,500 households and businesses across Devon, Cornwall, Bristol and Bournemouth to take part in the two-year project.

The company said the purpose of the trial is "to find fairer ways to charge customers, while protecting the natural environment."

SWW said it has "carefully considered" the customers who will be on the trial and has excluded people on social tariffs.

The customers on the new tariffs will be "supported throughout", the company added.

Customers on the seasonal tariff will be given lower rates between October and March, but will have to pay a higher price for the rest of the year during the summer months.

Those on the summer peak tariff will get a lower than normal base price for water during the summer months - that increases once they use a certain amount.

SWW's Head of Customer Communications Engagement Dani Twelvetree, said: "We understand that our customers are looking for fairer ways to be charged for their water usage.

"These new tariffs are a direct response to that feedback, offering more control over bills and encouraging year-round water efficiency."

The trial is being supported by regulator Ofwat and the Consumer Council for Water (CCW).