Gloucestershire may have seen record rainfall but there was some sunshine early in the month Credit: Ant Walker - Painswick

Calm seas at Hartland, meeting the incredible geology of the cliffs Credit: Pauline Kent

Incredibly heavy showers looking out towards Chew Valley, Somerset Credit: Kim Atkins

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet or "X":

@TheKateHaskell or @ITVCharlieP

Instagram:

Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed @westcountryweather

A very serene sunset in Exmouth, Devon Credit: Luke Eveleigh

Such a recognisable landmark, which looks good any time of day in any weather Credit: John Wickes

Beautiful moody skies full of weather at Carbis Bay, Cornwall Credit: Denise Gent