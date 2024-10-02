Stormy weather has caused further damage to a lock gate in the historic port of Charlestown, near St Austell in Cornwall.

The 18th century harbour has featured in numerous films and TV programmes including Alice in Wonderland, Bait, Poldark and Beyond Paradise.

The gate and pedestrian bridge at the mouth of the harbour were battered by bad weather at the weekend and are currently closed off.

Some vessels moored in the harbour were left resting on silt and mud.

In a statement the privately owned Charlestown Harbour said: "Despite the best efforts of the Harbour team, on Sunday night the lock gate took on further damage.

"Having sought expert advice, we are currently working to ensure the harbour is secured, and the vessels therein made safe as quickly as possible.

" None of the vessels were damaged, and all vessel owners are supporting the harbour after being given the option to find alternative berths elsewhere."

The Harbour said it had made the decision to operate the harbour tidally, so the harbour fills and empties with the tide.

It told ITV News: "The harbour team have been inundated with messages of support from the local community and businesses, and are grateful for the support.

Charlestown Harbour Credit: ITV News

The 1970s lock gate is designed to protect the inner harbour and the vessels moored there from the elements, and enables harbour operations all year round.

In 2021, Storm Darcy also caused significant damage to the lock gate, prompting plans for restoration work.

In July, Charlestown Harbour announced a lock gate regeneration project which should extend the life of the gate for 15 years.

It says that is due to start in the coming months.

Cornwall Council awarded the project £656,047 from the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund. The work is due to be completed in early 2025.