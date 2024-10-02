A Court of Appeal challenge to a school worker’s dismissal over Facebook posts criticising plans to teach about LGBT+ relationships in schools has begun.

Kristie Higgs was dismissed for gross misconduct by Farmor’s School, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, in 2019.

The decision came after she shared and commented on posts which raised concerns about relationship education at her son’s Church of England primary school.

One of the posts referred to "brainwashing our children".

The 47-year-old from Fairford appealed against that judgment to the Employment Appeal Tribunal in London, which ruled in her favour but remitted the case to an employment tribunal for a fresh determination.

Her lawyers are now appealing the decision to order a new tribunal hearing and won the right to have her case heard by the Court of Appeal judges earlier this year.

Kristie Higgs' appeal hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice is expected to conclude on Thursday. Credit: PA

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice before the hearing on Wednesday 2 October, Mrs Higgs said she was "thankful to God for sustaining [her]".

"I am not alone to be treated this way. Many of the others here to support me today have faced similar consequences.

"This is not just about me. It cannot be right that so many Christians are losing their jobs or facing discipline for sharing biblical truth, our Christian beliefs."

Mrs Higgs and her supporters also held a group prayer before entering the court building.

The case came after pupils were to learn about the No Outsiders In Our School programme, which comprises of a series of books aimed at teaching primary school children about the Equality Act..

Mrs Higgs, who was posting on Facebook under her maiden name, shared two posts in October 2018 to about 100 friends, one of which referred to "brainwashing our children".

An anonymous complaint was made to the school and Mrs Higgs was suspended and, following a disciplinary hearing, dismissed for gross misconduct.

Mrs Higgs, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, took the school to an employment tribunal, arguing she had been unlawfully discriminated against because of her Christian beliefs.

The school denied dismissing the mother-of-two because of her religious beliefs and said she was sacked because of the language used in the posts.

In its ruling in 2020, the tribunal concluded her religion was a "protected characteristic" as defined by the Equality Act, but the school dismissed her lawfully.

The appeal hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London is expected to conclude on Thursday 3 October.

